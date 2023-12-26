Kwanzaa begins with unity ceremony, celebration
MILWAUKEE - The first day of Kwanzaa was celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
It’s a time to honor and reflect on African-American culture.
The Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum hosted its annual opening ceremony earlier in the evening to celebrate Kwanzaa. It was full of food, song and dance.
The tradition of the celebration is to light a candle each day for seven days, meant to highlight the principle of the day. The first day is unity.
The other principles include self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
The holiday runs through Jan. 1.