Kwanzaa begins with unity ceremony, celebration

The first day of Kwanzaa was celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

It’s a time to honor and reflect on African-American culture.

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum hosted its annual opening ceremony earlier in the evening to celebrate Kwanzaa. It was full of food, song and dance.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The tradition of the celebration is to light a candle each day for seven days, meant to highlight the principle of the day. The first day is unity.

The other principles include self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The holiday runs through Jan. 1.