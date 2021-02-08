Kroger employees get $100 bonus if they receive COVID-19 vaccine

Kroger employees are getting paid a bonus when they receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We’re happy that we’re able to do this for them and look forward to everyone taking advantage of this," said James Highland, Kroger representative.

Kroger company employees are able to receive a $100 bonus after showing proof of getting both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes workers at Pick 'n Save and Metro Market locations.

The company hopes this not only shows that safety is a priority, but that the company appreciates the heroic work employees have done over the past year.

"Trying to make a point that It not only helps yourself, it helps your fellow employees and customers and just adds to a safe work environment to all those involved," Highland said.

After their employees get vaccinated, the company wants to take it a step further -- and help everyone in Wisconsin get their two shots. With their 67 pharmacies statewide, Kroger officials say they have the ability to administer 7,000 vaccines weekly. But that will only come whenever they get the proper amount of doses to do so.

"When that will happen remains to be seen, its all dependent on the flow of vaccine from the federal government but we’ll be staffed up and be ready to help the state and the DHS administer vaccines," Highland said.