Kohl's retail theft; 2 women stole $3K of merchandise, police say

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women who they say stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from the Kohl's Department Store on Appleton Avenue.

Officials say the crime happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Nov. 16. The suspects fled in a 2018 red Ford Escape with Michigan plates – and the suspect vehicle was involved in a short pursuit with Germantown police a short time after the theft occurred.

If you have any information about the identity of these suspects, you are urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 – and refer to case #21-033873.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play.