Kohl's donation to Children's Wisconsin; $3M for mental health clinics

Children’s Wisconsin and Kohl’s announced on Monday, May 1 that the two are expanding their partnership to improve access to mental health services for children.

A $3 million gift from Kohl’s will enable Children’s Wisconsin to add three additional mental health walk-in clinics throughout the state over the next three years. The locations for the clinics have not been determined yet, but the first of the three locations is expected to be revealed in fall of this year.

The new clinics will be similar to the one at the Milwaukee clinic – which has provided immediate support to more than 1,000 kids who were experiencing a mental health crisis.

"That tells us the need is great," said Amy Herbst, VP for mental and behavior health. "About half of those families have come from Milwaukee County, which means half of them have traveled outside of this county."

The biggest concerns already seen at the Milwaukee clinic relate to anxiety, depression, school avoidance, and trauma.

"We know kids in Wisconsin need more support," Herbst said. "This gift from Kohl's will help us invest in the right people, programs, and operational needs to better meet the mental health needs of our children."

