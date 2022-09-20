Kletzsch Park shots fired; Glendale police, MCSO investigate

article

Glendale police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of shots fired in Kletzsch Park late Monday, Sept. 19.

The initial complaint came around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Glendale squads responded to Kletzsch Park and recovered numerous casings.

Officials say there are no known injuries and no arrests have been made.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.