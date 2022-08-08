Kleefisch or Michels? Poll shows tight race ahead of Wisconsin primary

The clock is ticking as the polls for tomorrow's primary election open in less than 24 hours. The governor's race is one keeping people on their toes.

Emerson College's latest poll shows Rebecca Kleefisch just ahead of Tim Michels at 36 percent.

Michels sits at 34 percent and 14 percent of voters are undecided.

FOX6 went to the state fair to see how people are feeling as they head to the voting booths tomorrow.

With hours until polls open, some people are cutting it close.

"I will vote, just not sure right now who," said John Otto of Milwaukee.

"Still not sure but I’m headed towards Rebecca," said Sandra Steffel of Milwaukee.

Others, not deciding at all.

"I’m feeling a different party," said Kathy Mitchell of Mukwonago.

"Neither of them," said Barbara Kincses of West Allis.

But the race for the Republican primary for governor has been a tight one.

A house divided—Tom Prince, Sr. and Tom Prince, Jr. of Greenfield have their own reasons for each candidate.

"Kleefisch. I think shes gonna be better for the state. Less taxes. She’ll get us back to how it was a couple years ago," said Prince, Sr.

"Kleefisch, I think she brags about herself and says this person is doing this and that. Well what are you gonna do? She doesn’t say it. Michels says ‘this is what I’m gonna do. This is what I’m about," said Prince, Jr.

Whomever you pick, whenever you pick them there's agreement about at least one thing.

"It’s going to be close," Otto said.

Polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m..