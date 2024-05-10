Kia thefts in Milwaukee; car company wants to curb problem

Kia thefts have run rampant in Milwaukee. Officials with the automaker say they want to help curb the problem – and they are hosting a free software upgrade drive-thru for customers.

The drive-through is happening through Sunday, May 12 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

When customers pull up, they hop out and technicians from dealerships do a small amount of work for the software upgrade. This is for 2011-2021 Kias that use a steel key to start. The upgrade takes less than an hour to complete.

Kia anti-theft software installed at Milwaukee event

"I wish they would’ve had it sooner, but I’m glad that they do have something now," said Dorren Tabor, Kia owner.

Two years ago, Tabor's 2019 Kia Soul was stolen in Milwaukee

"It took awhile to get it back and I was really upset about that," Tabor said.

Kia said if you lock your vehicle and someone breaks in, with the upgrade an alarm will sound for an extended period. If the steering column is torn apart, the ignition will be disabled.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This all comes after Kia thefts exploded across the country – especially in Milwaukee – due to social media trends highlighting how easy it is to steal the cars.

Kia anti-theft software installed at Milwaukee event

Kia officials said more than one million cars have received the upgrade. There are about a million more to go.

"Milwaukee has kind of been the epicenter of this issue and that’s why we want to make sure that we address your community as quickly and as often as we can," said James Bell, Kia Corporation Communications. "Unfortunately, this crime problem has exposed this and we’re happy to be able to get that peace of mind and comfort back."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

There have been close to 380 stolen Kias in Milwaukee in 2024. That is down about 35% from this same time in 2023.

Kia anti-theft software installed at Milwaukee event

If you cannot make this drive-thru event, Kia asks owners to call their dealership.

Kia software drive-thru event