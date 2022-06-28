Kia Boys YouTube documentary; Teen featured in video now charged

article

Criminal charges have been filed against 17-year-old Markell Hughes – identified by authorities as one of the individuals featured in a YouTube video regarding a group of car thieves that engage in reckless driving.

The video shows an incident that occurred near 36th and Courtland Avenue on May 17.

Hughes was charged with the following criminal counts:

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Obstructing an officer

Felony bail jumping

If convicted, Hughes could face nearly 23 years in prison – and be fined up to $55,000.

A news release says the Milwaukee Police Department appreciates all the information we have received from

the community regarding this investigation. We are proud of all the hard work of our members that have been diligently working on identifying the individuals involved in criminal activity in the video.

Kia Boys YouTube documentary

Officials continue to ask the community to come forward and provide any information regarding the individuals involved in criminal activity or reckless behavior. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story.