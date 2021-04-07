Khalid concert set for Summerfest 2021 canceled

article

Summerfest announced on Wednesday, April 7 that the Khalid concert, previously scheduled for June 24, 2021 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, has been canceled. Officials say Khalid is not available during the festival’s new time period.

A news release says refunds for current ticketholders are available at the original point of purchase. The American Family Insurance Box Office is open Monday-Wednesday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. for fans who purchased tickets in person.

Summerfest is moving forward with its planning for the festival, which will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursdays-Saturdays) September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.

The Summerfest entertainment team has secured additional headliners for 2021 and is working to reschedule artists that have been previously announced.