Kewaskum officer arrested, inappropriate conduct with student allegations

A Kewaskum school resource officer is facing charges after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

He was in court Monday, April 8, for a bond hearing.

Kewaskum Chief of Police Thomas Bishop said the 18-year-old student's parents went to the district, who then went to police after finding concerning information on their daughter's phone.

Officer Steven Rosales has been placed on administrative leave. His charges include sexual misconduct by school staff and misconduct in public office.

"The guy I worked alongside. He’s apparently not the person I thought he was," Bishop said.

He spoke outside the courtroom, where Rosals sat moments earlier for his bond hearing.

For the last two years, the 34-year-old worked as a school resource officer. On Friday, investigators said it was a relationship at the school with the 18-year-old student that led to charges.

"We’re a small department. We know each other really well," Bishop said. "So, it’s tough."

Details have not been revealed and a criminal complaint has not yet been filed.

"It’s hard," Bishop said. "His role is to be in the school and be a trusted adult in the school, a police officer in the school, who you should turn to and trust."

The West Bend Police Department is handling the investigation.

A man who made a promise to serve and protect is now sitting on the other side of the law.

"He’s violated that trust with our community, with our students, with our staff and with our department," Bishop said.

Rosales is being held on a $40,000 bond.