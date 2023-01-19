Kevin Buelow sentenced; 6+ years prison for sex assault of students

Former Catholic school teacher Kevin Buelow was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 19 to six-and-a-half years in prison and an additional ten years extended supervision for sexually assaulting 4th grade students in New Berlin.

Prosecutors say Buelow assaulted three students when he was a fourth grade teacher at Holy Apostles Elementary School in New Berlin five years ago.

"These were not accidental touches. The defendant each and every day intended to have some type of sexual contact with his victims, makes this an egregious case," said Kristi Gordon, prosecutor.

In October 2022, a Waukesha County jury found Buelow guilty of fourth-degree sexual assault of a child, second-degree sexual assault of a child, and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child. The same jury found Buelow not guilty of two more second-degree sexual assault of a child charges.

Former students spoke in court Thursday – before Buelow's sentence was handed down.

"I was not this angry girl. I want my love for life back," said one former student.

"My trust was stripped from me," said another former student. "I pray that you seek help you need, and no other child is harmed and suffers as much as I did."

"It’s time to let these victims in these matters have some closure," said Judge Brad Schimel at sentencing.

Buelow did not speak at sentencing at the advisement of his attorney.

"I advised him to not make a statement given the Milwaukee case and the possibility of an appeal in this case," said Jason Luczak, defense attorney.

Buelow will go to trial in Milwaukee County in March on a separate but similar case that prosecutors say occurred before the Waukesha County incidents.

Judge Schimel said it would have made more sense to try the Milwaukee County case first because the accusations are far more serious. But he said delays in court because of COVID-19 stalled that effort.