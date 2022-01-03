Kenyatta Cox 2021 homicide; Reward offered for info leading to arrest

article

It has been more than a year since Kenyatta Cox was fatally shot near 35th and Hampton in Milwaukee. Now, Cox's parents are putting up a $10,000 reward for information on their son's death.

Cox and a 22-year-old woman were fatally shot while sitting in a parked car on Jan. 2, 2021. The two were pronounced deceased on the scene.

To date, no suspect has been taken into custody in connection with this crime. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Scene of double homicide near 35th and Hampton