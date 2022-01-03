Expand / Collapse search

Kenyatta Cox 2021 homicide; Reward offered for info leading to arrest

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kenyatta Cox article

Kenyatta Cox

MILWAUKEE - It has been more than a year since Kenyatta Cox was fatally shot near 35th and Hampton in Milwaukee. Now, Cox's parents are putting up a $10,000 reward for information on their son's death.

Cox and a 22-year-old woman were fatally shot while sitting in a parked car on Jan. 2, 2021. The two were pronounced deceased on the scene.

To date, no suspect has been taken into custody in connection with this crime. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Scene of double homicide near 35th and Hampton

51st and Capitol shooting; 16-year-old girl dead, related to business robbery
article

51st and Capitol shooting; 16-year-old girl dead, related to business robbery

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 2 near 51st and Capitol.

Theodore Edgecomb trial postponed, due to COVID-19
article

Theodore Edgecomb trial postponed, due to COVID-19

The trial of Theodore Edgecomb has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Kenosha homicide: Illinois man identified, 2 remain hospitalized
article

Kenosha homicide: Illinois man identified, 2 remain hospitalized

Kenosha police identified on Monday, Jan. 3 the 27-year-old Illinois man who was fatally shot near 52nd Street and 19th Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Johnson COVID positive

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Sunday, Jan. 2 he has tested positive for COVID-19. The acting mayor, who is vaccinated, said he's experiencing "very mild" symptoms.