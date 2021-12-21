Kentucky cats up for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21 is it now caring for 32 cats from Kentucky due to the devastating tornado in that region.

Officials say Kentucky shelters are overwhelmed as they keep up with the number of animals in their care, with more flooding in every day. The cats who came to Wisconsin were in shelters before the tornado hit, and their transfer to WHS helps free up resources for pets and families affected by the disaster.

Some of the cats may be available as soon as Tuesday, Dec. 21, while others will need more treatment and care before they’re ready for new families, officials said.

For those wondering how they can help in the rescue effort, Wisconsin Humane Society says there are three ways to make a huge impact:

Donate: By making a contribution of any size, you can help offset the costs for medical treatments, daily care, and any fostering expenses. To give, click the Donate button or visit: By making a contribution of any size, you can help offset the costs for medical treatments, daily care, and any fostering expenses. To give, click the Donate button or visit: https://bit.ly/KentuckyCats

Foster: By becoming a foster parent, you allow us to say yes when we’re called to help in emergency situations. Applying online is quick and easy at By becoming a foster parent, you allow us to say yes when we’re called to help in emergency situations. Applying online is quick and easy at wihumane.org/foster

Adopt: By adopting a pet from WHS, you’re making room for more animals who have nowhere else to turn. To find your new best friend and see adoption hours and processes, please visit By adopting a pet from WHS, you’re making room for more animals who have nowhere else to turn. To find your new best friend and see adoption hours and processes, please visit wihumane.org/adopt . If you’d like to meet one of the Kentucky cats, they will have an asterisk (*) after their name.