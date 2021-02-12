Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha's police chief retiring after nearly 25 years with department

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kenosha
Daniel Miskinis

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis is retiring at the end of April. 

Miskinis made the announcement official in an email to city administration, aldermen and the Fire and Police Commission. It reads as follows: 

"Last week I notified Mayor Antaramian that I would be retiring at the end of April. When I was appointed to the position of Police Chief I gave a 5 year commitment, which has rapidly passed.

"The Kenosha Police Department is full of dedicated, talented, and service-minded people. It is a department that has been my home for nearly 25 years of my law enforcement career that began in the 80’s. It is a department to be proud of and one I will miss.

"I remain committed to public safety and will work with City administration to see that department leadership transition is smooth. I have absolute trust in the men and women of the KPD and know that they will continue to bravely serve the community and will remain committed to our mission and striving for excellence."

