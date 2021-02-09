COVID-19 vaccination options expand in SE Wisconsin

Another option for getting the COVID-19 vaccine is coming to southeastern Wisconsin.

Think about how much time you spend in your car. If you qualify, you could get the chance to receive your vaccine via drive-thru.

Kenosha Community Health Center drive-thru

Within the next couple of weeks, Kenosha Community Health hopes to open its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

"This is by registration only and that’s for two reasons. In part, it’s to manage the traffic at this location which is a converted bank drive-thru," said Mary Ouimet, CEO of Kenosha Community Health Center.

COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

The health center said to keep an eye on its website to see when the registration link is active. Once registered, the vaccine will be administered at the former Chase Bank near 7th Avenue and 55th Street.

"Our goal is potentially to reach 1,000 doses per week with half being first dose, half being second dose. However, that really will depend on availability within the state," said Dr. Nicole Mubanga, Kenosha Community Health Center's chief medical officer.

Waukesha County vaccine rollout

Since Monday, individuals who qualify had headed into the Waukesha County Expo Center for their COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is going to be a game-changer for us. We have the capacity now, if we have vaccines, to vaccinate 1,000 people a day by the clinic," said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow.

Farrow said the clinic is available to those who have been invited to register and by appointment only.

Waukesha County Expo Center

"It really is a first come first serve. You’re going to want to keep an eye on that and keep watch," said Farrow.

Farrow said, when it comes to the vaccine, the county is at the mercy of the federal government and state of Wisconsin.

"We’re only receiving 1,000 vaccines, even though we’ve ordered 7,000," Farrow said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The City of Milwaukee said no drive-thru vaccination sites are available at this time, but it is something that may be explored in the future.

The Findley Foundation is offering a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru to citizens in vulnerable and underserved communities in the City of Milwaukee. It is open to Wisconsin residents who are health care workers, firefighters or police officers, or those who are at least 65 years of age.