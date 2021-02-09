DHS: 2nd case of COVID-19 variant identified in Waukesha County

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and laboratory partners identified on Saturday, Feb. 6 a second case of variant strain B.1.1.7 of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in Wisconsin. FOX6 News has learned the case is in Waukesha County.

A news release issued on Tuesday, Feb. 8 says this variant, referred to as B.1.1.7, was first discovered to be circulating widely in England during November and December of 2020. The first case of variant strain B.1.1.7 in Wisconsin was detected on January 12, 2021. Based on epidemiologic and modeling studies, researchers believe this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. There is some evidence emerging that the new strain may cause an increased risk of death.

In Wisconsin, both cases of B.1.1.7 were identified through ongoing surveillance and whole genome sequencing, a routine practice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the virus are expected to occur over time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Now in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, molecular surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 will increase in importance to quickly identify and understand new variants. DHS and laboratory partners continue to analyze genetic sequence data to stop the spread of COVID-19. With emerging mutations of SARS-CoV-2, and those that may be more infectious, it is critically important to follow best public health practices including wearing a mask, staying home, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently, and getting vaccinated when you are eligible.

This is a developing story.