COVID-19 vaccine program targets vulnerable populations in Milwaukee

article

The Findley Foundation is offering a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru to citizens in vulnerable and underserved communities in the City of Milwaukee.

The drive-thru vaccination program is open to Wisconsin residents who are health care workers, firefighters or police officers or are at least 65 years of age. Proper identification is required.

The program is targeting people who might not have access to regular primary care.

The vaccinations are provided at the Findley Foundation’s family medical clinic, 530 S. 11th St., Milwaukee.

The vaccines are provided by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan of 2021. The clinic has the capabilities to provide vaccines for 200 to 500 people per week.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

The vaccinations are provided Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit Findleyfoundation.clientsecure.me.