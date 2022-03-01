Kenosha Walmart incident; police seek to ID woman

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in identify an individual involved in an incident at Walmart on Feb. 28.

She was driving a white Toyota Prius with damage to the right rear passenger side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.