Kenosha vigil for father, son who died in fire

Friends, family and members of the community came together in Kenosha Thursday night, Nov. 3 following a devastating fire Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

The fire at the apartment building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street took the lives of a man and a boy who lived in the upper level unit of the building. The mother and three boys got out.

Officials have not yet released the official cause of death for the victims.

"This is very senseless. It's senseless and sad," said Larhonda Green. "Everybody deserves justice, and just pray for us because prayer goes a long way. That's all we need because God is going to take care of the rest."

Kenosha police and fire officials are leading the investigation into what caused the fire.