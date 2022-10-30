Kenosha apartment fire, 2 dead, including boy

article

A fire at a Kenosha apartment building left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

Kenosha police and fire were dispatched to an active fire in an apartment building near 36th avenue and 50th street around 1 a.m.

Officials at the scene of the Kenosha fire

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Less than an hour after arrival, the Kenosha Fire Department extinguished the fire. The fire was contained to the second floor, but smoke and water damage made the structure uninhabitable.

According to officials, an adult man and a boy died at the scene.

This investigation is open and active, and there will be no further comments from the Kenosha Police Department or the Kenosha Fire Department until Monday.