Kenosha Unified cybersecurity incident; staff, families notified

Kenosha Unified School District officials confirmed for FOX6 News that the district took certain portions of its network offline after it experienced a cybersecurity incident last month.

Staff and families were notified of this incident on Sept. 25.

District officials say they are working closely with an external cybersecurity firm to investigate, as well as law enforcement. The district's internal security teams are also thoroughly reviewing the incident to mitigate any potential impact to data, officials say.

Kenosha Unified officials say they are "committed to keeping students, parents and staff informed once we have additional information to share."