Kenosha trailer theft: Suspect, truck sought by police

Kenosha police are seeking the public's help for information related to the theft of a trailer from Stacey Houston Photography on 75th Street.

Officers were dispatched to the business on Wednesday, June 3 to investigate the trailer theft. Video surveillance from the photography studio shows a white Ford F450/F550 dual rear-wheeled truck as the suspect vehicle.

The trailer stolen is a dark gray 2018 Titan Trailer Corp. light trailer with plate 10460ZA. The trailer also had "Stealth Trailers" in graphics displayed – and featured diamond tread plating. Officials noted the registration for the trailer is expired and the victim in this case is the registered owner.

If you have information that could assist Kenosha police in this matter, you are urged to call 262-605-5275.