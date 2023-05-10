Kenosha tornado siren malfunctions; maintenance underway

article

A tornado siren in the City of Kenosha malfunctioned Monday, May 8. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says citizens of the White Caps neighborhood reported an outdoor warning siren sounding around 12:20 a.m.

Upon this notification, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center identified and canceled the malfunctioning outdoor warning siren’s activation as there was no current tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) and Kenosha Joint Services had not been instructed to activate the emergency sirens in Kenosha County.

"As a reminder, Kenosha County’s outdoor warning sirens are meant to be heard outdoors. The best way to protect you and your family during severe weather and/or non-weather emergencies is to have a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio, commercial radio, or cellular device available for the latest information about changing weather conditions and/or non-weather emergencies," said the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management has contacted the contracted outdoor warning siren maintenance provider and inspections on all three outdoor warning sirens that cover the White Caps neighborhood will be completed to ensure these sirens are working properly.