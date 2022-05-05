THC vape ring case, several plead guilty

Several guilty pleas came in Kenosha County court Thursday, May 5 in the case of a massive black market THC vape ring.

The mastermind in the case, Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and three others were dropped. He and seven other people were charged, including his brother and his mother.

Three of those seven – Jacob Huffhines, Hannah Curty, Jordan Lynam – also pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors Thursday. A plea hearing for Courtney Huffhines, the mother, was postponed.

Tyler Huffhines, Jacob Huffhines, Courtney Huffhines, Hannah Curty, Jordan Lynam

Prosecutors in 2019 said the Huffhines' operated the business from a condo in Bristol and their mother's real estate office in Union Grove.

During the investigation, authorities confiscated tens of thousands of cartridges, dozens of jars of THC oil, drug manufacturing supplies, and cash from the sites in Bristol and Union Grove.

