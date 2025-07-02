Kenosha teacher accused of 'grooming' student sentenced to jail

The Brief Christian Enwright, a former Kenosha teacher accused of grooming a student, was sentenced to more than one year in jail on Wednesday. In April, he pleaded guilty to more than a dozen misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. Court records described Enwright’s behavior as "grooming."



A former Kenosha teacher accused of grooming a student was sentenced on Wednesday, July 2.

What we know:

The former teacher, 30-year-old Christian Enwright, was a teacher at Kenosha School of Technology. In April, he pleaded guilty to more than a dozen misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors said Enwright sent hundreds of Snapchat messages to a student – some of which had sexual implications.

Enwright will now spend more than one year in jail, with three years of probation, and without contact with the victim or the victim's family.

What they're saying:

He originally told police he did not do anything wrong and was trying to boost the student’s confidence. On Wednesday, he told a different story.

"I want to express my deepest regret for my actions that have brought us here today," Enwright said. "I take full responsibility for my conduct and poor judgement."

"Our young girl's life was profoundly affected by the actions of someone she should've been able to trust her teacher," the victim’s father said. "A teacher is meant to guide, protect and inspire – not manipulate."

The backstory:

The Kenosha County Department of Family Services received an anonymous report in February 2024 that claimed Enwright had an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a criminal complaint.

Court records described Enwright’s behavior as "grooming."

In May 2024, after charges were filed, the Kenosha Unified School District confirmed Enwright had been fired.

