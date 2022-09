article

Kenosha police say a suspect has been taken into custody following an incident near 61st Street and 24th Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23.

Officials said in a tweet, they are dealing with a "barricaded subject."

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Kenosha police indicated the suspect had been brought into custody "without further incident."

