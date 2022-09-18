Kenosha south side shooting; single victim shot multiple times

article

Kenosha police say one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds after an incident on Sheridan Road near 90th Street early Sunday, Sept 18.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they have nobody in custody.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. You can remain anonymous.