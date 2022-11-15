Somers House tavern fatal shooting; Rakayo Vinson to be sentenced

article

The Kenosha man convicted of shooting and killing three people, wounding others, at The Somers House tavern in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 15.

A jury found 26-year-old Rakayo Vinson guilty in January of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree attempted homicide.

The shooting killed three Kenosha men: 24-year-old Cedric Gaston, 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson.

According to prosecutors, Vinson got into a fight at the bar and opened fire as he was leaving on April 18, 2021. Video showed Vinson exchanging fire with Donaldson outside the tavern. Donaldson left in a car but later died at a hospital, prosecutors said.

Justin Haymond, Jordan Momani and Kevin Serratos were wounded but survived, according to the criminal complaint.

Cedric Gaston, Atkeem Stevenson, Kevin Donaldson

In an interview with Vinson, detectives state Vinson admitted that he was present at the tavern and was involved in a fight. A criminal complaint states Vinson admitted to having a gun during the encounter, that things "popped off" and that he "blacked out and s*** went down." The complaint states Vinson told detectives that they would never find the firearm.