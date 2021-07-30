Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha shots fired: Tactical team responds, man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police responded to the area of 55th Street and 22nd Avenue after hearing gunshots while at a nearby residence. Upon arrival, police saw the suspect run into a home and refused to exit.

A perimeter was established around the house and after several hours of communication, the suspect decided to exit and surrender to uniformed Kenosha police officers, peacefully. 

Since this was a person with a gun and refusing to comply with lawful police orders, the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team (T.R.T.) was activated and responded. Before T.R.T. could takeover negotiations for a peaceful arrest the suspect surrendered.

A 20-year-old Kenosha resident was taken into custody and is being held at the Kenosha County Jail. Expected charges of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney. 

