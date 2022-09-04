Kenosha shooting; 2 victims showed up at hospitals with injuries

article

Kenosha police say two people were wounded following a shooting on 36th Avenue just north of 50th Street Saturday evening, Sept. 3.

Officials say officers responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the area, police spoke with multiple groups with little to no cooperation.

The victims showed up at hospitals for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 262-653-7333.