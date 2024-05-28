Memorial Day shooting in Kenosha; teen dead, 1 in custody

article

A Kenosha shooting left a teen boy dead on Memorial Day.

It happened near 36th Avenue and 48th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Police responded to the scene and learned the boy, who was dead inside a home, was reportedly visiting from out of town.

Officers took a person of interest into custody. That person is being held in the Kenosha County Jail, and police said there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.