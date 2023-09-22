Kenosha standoff, shooting suspect arrested

article

A Kenosha man was arrested Friday, Sept. 22 after a shooting and standoff.

The shooting happened near 23rd avenue and 55th Street on Thursday night. Police said a 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police went to a home near 8th Avenue and 43rd Street after getting a tip the shooting suspect may be there. A nearby school went on lockdown.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the suspect, identified as another 19-year-old man, refused to surrender and barricaded himself inside. SWAT team negotiators tried to get the man out of the home for more than an hour.

The suspect eventually went outside, police said, and was struck with a "less lethal foam" and taken into custody. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Kenosha police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262- 656-7333.