Kenosha shooting: Police investigate gunfire incident

Kenosha police are investigating a report of a shooting near 26th Avenue and 69th Street in Kenosha on Sunday morning, June 11.

Police were on patrol when they heard multiple gunshots being fired around 1:30 a.m. At the same time, multiple calls were received reporting a person shot in the area.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an upper extremity. Moments later, a hospital called to notify Kenosha police of a gunshot victim who had driven to their facility.

Illinois police department notified Kenosha police about a gunshot victim at a hospital in their jurisdiction that may have been shot at the Kenosha crime scene around 10:30 a.m. This person’s description of events is being investigated by authorities, and it has not been confirmed that they were shot in Kenosha.

Police do not have anyone in custody. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or callers who want to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.