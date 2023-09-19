Kenosha shooting; man wounded during argument, 1 arrested

article

One person was taken into custody Monday, Sept. 18 in connection with a shooting in Kenosha. It happened near 8th Avenue and 64th Street.

According to police, officers responded to Froedtert South Hospital around 1:50 p.m. for a 22-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound. The shooting occurred as a result of an argument over money owed, police say.

Witnesses helped authorities identify the suspect. The suspect was tracked to a residence near 57th Street and Carmen Avenue.

The Kenosha Police Department’s SWAT Team was activated and as SWAT officers approached the residence, the 25-year-old suspect surrendered and is in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.