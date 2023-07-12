Kenosha shooting; man wounded in apartment complex parking lot

article

A 26-year-old Kenosha man was shot Tuesday night, July 11 near 16th Avenue and Birch Road.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 10 p.m. following reports of shots being fired in an apartment complex parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.