Kenosha shooting, 2 men wounded Wednesday morning
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two Kenosha men were shot and wounded early Wednesday morning, July 5.
It happened near 22nd Avenue and 55th Street around 1 a.m. Police said the victims, ages 41 and 26, were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.
Authorities are looking for whoever is responsive. Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.