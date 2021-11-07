Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured; over 70 rounds fired

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kenosha
Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured, one fatally, near 6th Avenue and 56th Street in Kenosha.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured, one fatally, near 6th Avenue and 57th Street in Kenosha. It happened shortly before 2 a.m.

Several officers were in the immediate area and were aware of a large event being held at a local business in the area.

There was one fatality and three other gunshot victims who were treated and released at area hospitals. 

"Officers were on scene within one minute and could see muzzle flashes from multiple different locations. Evidence of over 70 rounds being fired was discovered. Due to the size of the crowd, the chaotic scene, and attempts to breach the crime scene, our officers had to request mutual aid from several law enforcement agencies to assist in maintaining control.", said Interim Chief of Police, Eric Larsen.

28-year-old Marquis Wallace, of Kenosha, sustained a fatal gunshot injury and died at the scene. Three other people who sustained injuries were treated and released from area hospitals. The names of those people are not being released.

Suspects are unknown at this point; however, this was not a random act and appears to have stemmed from some sort of dispute. 

Police stress this was not an officer-involved shooting. 

This is a very complex investigation that will take time to piece together before charging recommendations are sent to the Kenosha County District Attorney.

Anyone having information regarding this shooting should call Detectives at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

