Kenosha schools COVID changes motion passes unanimously

Schools in the Kenosha Unified School District held in-person learning Monday, Jan. 3, with plenty of people wondering if that, given the recent COVID surge, was really the best idea. A school board meeting was held Monday night in an effort to answer what happens Tuesday and beyond.

The motion to change COVID-19 protocols was passed unanimously by the board.

Here's the breakdown:

For elementary students, the district will offer a virtual learning option for parents who wish to have their students at home.

For middle school students, the district is already offering a virtual learning option. There are around 100 spots in that program still available. The motion offers those remaining spots to parents wishing to have their students learn at home. It also calls for the creation of a waitlist after that.

For high school students, there is no change. There are already some virtual options available.

This comes a day after the Kenosha Education Association called on the district to pivot to virtual learning in the short term, improve access to testing and vaccinations and provide higher quality masks amid omicron concerns.

On Monday night, dozens of people voiced their opinion in public comment. Some agreed with the education association, while most public commenters said they fear a transition to virtual learning would hold their students back.

This begins Wednesday, Jan. 5 in an effort to give parents, teachers and schools a day to get things sorted. This motion covers the end of the semester, which is Jan. 21.