The Brief Prosecutors have now charged a school staffer with first-degree sexual assault of a student. According to court filings, it happened at her home when the victim was 12 years old. She is also accused of sex crimes involving a different child.



A Kenosha County elementary school staffer is now charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child after deputies say she had sex with a student.

The sheriff's department said 33-year-old Anna Marie Crocker worked at Riverview Elementary in Silver Lake. According to the school district's website, she started as a substitute in 2020 and became a full-time educational assistant the following year.

WARNING : Information provided below may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The alleged crimes involved a current student and a former student of the school, according to the sheriff's department.

Prosecutors said the alleged sexual assault happened last winter. The 13-year-old victim said he was at Crocker's home for a sleepover, and he was asleep in the basement when Crocker woke him up, removed his pants and sexually assaulted him. He said Crocker tried to hide, but the other kids "saw what happened."

Riverview Elementary, Silver Lake

The victim said what took place was not consensual, per the complaint, and he told her repeatedly to get off and tried to push her off – but she wouldn't listen. He was 12 years old at the time.

Months later, the complaint states the victim said he got a text from Crocker in which she told him to apologize to her "for what happened in the basement." He described it as her "trying to make him feel guilty." She told him he could not tell anyone what happened, he said.

Prosecutors said a 14-year-old boy also reported that Crocker "had been inappropriate with him" and the two exchanged "sexual chats and pictures" via Snapchat. He also said Crocker sexually assaulted him in a parking lot in August.

In an interview with a detective, the complaint states Crocker admitted to receiving a sexual video from the 14-year-old victim and saving it. She also admitted that she sent the video to a student at that victim's school. The detective seized and searched the phone, which included the video in a password-protected section of the phone.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

In all, Crocker is charged with:

First-degree child sexual assault (under age 13)

Possession of child pornography

Sexual exploitation of a child (filming)

Court records show she is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Letter from Kim Taylor, school district administrator, to families:

Dear Riverview School Families and Staff,

I want to follow up on the communication I sent you earlier today regarding the arrest of a Riverview School staff member by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The statement from the Sheriff earlier this evening indicated that the alleged misconduct did not occur during school hours or on school property. We remain in contact with local law enforcement to support their ongoing investigation.

We understand that this situation can be difficult for our students, families and staff to process. Please know that our school counselors are here and ready to provide support as needed. We strongly encourage any students who need some extra help to visit the counseling office at any time—they are here for you. We have asked our teachers to direct all questions and concerns to administrators or our school counselors.

We want to remind everyone of the importance of being vigilant and report any concerns to our administration. This is distressing news and we understand that emotions can impact behavior so we want to stress the importance of maintaining a respectful environment for all individuals. Our focus at this time is on our students and making sure they have access to the safe, supportive, and welcoming learning environment they need and deserve.

Thank you for your attention to this important update. I am available for questions and look forward to continuing to support all students.