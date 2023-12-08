Kenosha school closures; 'walk-in' Friday as district explores cuts

Students, staff and supporters of Lincoln Middle School held a "walk-in" before school on Friday, Dec. 8 in protest of the Kenosha Unified School Board’s recommendation to close the school.

The "walk-in" took place at Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Middle School 'walk-in'

The district faces declining enrollment and a budget deficit. It will soon be up to the school board to decide what's next.

The administration's recommendation is to close five elementary schools, with a $5 million savings. These include EBSOLA Creative Arts, Jefferson, McKinley, Stocker and Vernon. Roughly 20% of elementary students would be impacted by closures and boundary changes. Lincoln Middle School would also close, with roughly $2 million in savings. Approximately 15% of students would be displaced.

There are three options for Reuther High School: close, create different academies within the district, or remain open with a reduced staff. There would be a projected displacement of up to 2.8% for high school students.

Over roughly a decade, school district enrollment dropped by 4,000 students. From its 2012 peak of 23,000, to less than 19,000 in 2023, school funding is based on the number of students a district has.

Declining birth rates mean less money. The district said school funding reforms are unlikely, and inflation will continue to impact revenue. The district is projected to have a $15 million deficit for the next fiscal year.