Kenosha Racial Equity Commission appointments prompt protest

Kenosha County residents protested outside a county board meeting Tuesday night, March 7, demonstrating against two appointments to the county Racial Equity Commission.

The county has proposed appointing former Officer Albert Gonzales, who was involved in the shooting of Michael Bell in 2004, and Xavier Solis, a Kenosha attorney who represented the foundation that raised bail money for Kyle Rittenhouse.

The community group "Leaders of Kenosha" said the two appointments go against what the commission stands for.

"Appointing someone who does not believe that racial equity is important to a commission that is tasked with addressing the racial inequalities in our county is a clear effort to undermine the important work of the commission," a protester said.

Anthony Kennedy is the alderman for the tenth district in Kenosha. He said the Kenosha County executive's appointments don't help efforts to build the community and do better in the future.



