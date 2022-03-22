Kenosha PD: Woman pointed gun at another parent in high school parking lot

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police tweeted out on Tuesday morning, March 22 that a 36-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly pointing a handgun at another parent while they sat in a high school parking lot waiting for their kids to get out of school.
The woman was taken into custody at her home, officials say.
There were no injuries.
This is a developing story.
