Kenosha PD: Woman pointed gun at another parent in high school parking lot

Kenosha police tweeted out on Tuesday morning, March 22 that a 36-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly pointing a handgun at another parent while they sat in a high school parking lot waiting for their kids to get out of school.

The woman was taken into custody at her home, officials say.

There were no injuries.

This is a developing story.