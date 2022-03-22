Cudahy police pursuit, shots fired, 2 in custody

An investigation is underway after shots were fired from a fleeing vehicle during a police pursuit Tuesday morning, March 22 in Cudahy. The pursuit ended after the fleeing vehicle crashed. The driver was taken into custody. The passenger fled the scene before being taken into custody.

According to police, around 1:40 a.m. a Cudahy police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle near Packard Avenue and Mallory Avenue.

The suspect vehicle accelerated, fleeing from the scene. The officer pursued the fleeing vehicle, which was occupied by two people.

During the pursuit, the passenger in the fleeing vehicle fired shots from a firearm.

The vehicle crashed on Packard Avenue at S. Lake Drive, in Saint Francis. The driver, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody without incident and was not injured.

The passenger, who has preliminarily identified as a 26-year-old Green Bay man, escaped from the scene. He was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m.

Weapons and ammunition were discovered in the vehicle.

The initial assessment of the scene is that the bullets fired by the suspect struck their own vehicle. The police officer was not injured.

The 50-year-old Milwaukee man is being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office for Fleeing Alluding and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The 26-year-old Green Bay is being referred for Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

There is no danger to the public. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Anyone with any information is requested to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.