Child sex trafficking case: Milwaukee man gets 25 years in federal prison

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
An inmate's hands peer out from inside a jail cell article

(File)

CHICAGO - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for violently sex trafficking two children in the Chicago area and Wisconsin.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says in late 2019 and early 2020, David Smith took sexually explicit photographs of the children, who at the time were 16 and 17 years old, and posted them in commercial sex advertisements on the websites SkipTheGames and MegaPersonals. Officials say Smith then arranged for the children to meet customers in hotel rooms, with Smith keeping all the money that the children received.  

Officials say on at least one occasion, Smith hit the 17-year-old victim in the face after she mistakenly accepted fake money from a customer. On another occasion, Smith hit the 16-year-old victim in the face after he learned that the girl had contacted her mother.

Smith, 28, pleaded guilty last year to a federal sex trafficking charge. In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge John Tharp, Jr., on Friday ordered Smith to pay $50,000 in restitution to each of his victims.

