Kenosha police warning; fentanyl-laced pills being sold on street

Kenosha police are warning the public about fentanyl-laced pills that are being sold on the street – and may be responsible for overdoses in the area.

As an example, Kenosha officers on Friday evening, Aug. 25 stopped a 24-year-old man who was believed to be selling narcotics near 53rd Street and 21st Avenue. The individual was found in possession of two large baggies containing approximately 70 grams of marijuana and 10.2 grams of fentanyl in pressed pill form.

The photo above shows the color and markings on the pills that were recovered.

Officials say fentanyl-laced pills are abundant – and again, are responsible for many of the overdoses in southeast Wisconsin.