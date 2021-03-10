Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha police seek suspect in shooting of 19-year-old man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with a shooting that happened near 20th Avenue and 60th Street on Tuesday evening, March 9.

A news release indicates officers were dispatched to the scene around 9:15 p.m. They located an unoccupied, parked vehicle with damage and evidence consistent with a shooting scene.

Officers were directed to a nearby residence where they located a 19-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken by Flight for Life to a hospital -- and remains in critical condition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Again, there are no suspects in custody. However, officials do not believe there is a threat to the community.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

WI state trooper pulls over truck, driver seated in camping chair
slideshow

WI state trooper pulls over truck, driver seated in camping chair

A Wisconsin state trooper in the North Central Region recently stopped a pickup truck for an equipment violation. Inside, the driver was found seated in a camping chair.

Man in custody following police pursuit, hours-long standoff in Dodge County
slideshow

Man in custody following police pursuit, hours-long standoff in Dodge County

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night, March 9 after a police pursuit leads to an hours-long standoff on a Dodge County highway.

Criminal caught on camera stealing car off Milwaukee lot

What seemed like a cut-and-dry car sale turned out to be anything but for a business on Milwaukee's northwest side when the customer took the keys -- and the car.