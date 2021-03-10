Kenosha police seek suspect in shooting of 19-year-old man

article

Kenosha police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with a shooting that happened near 20th Avenue and 60th Street on Tuesday evening, March 9.

A news release indicates officers were dispatched to the scene around 9:15 p.m. They located an unoccupied, parked vehicle with damage and evidence consistent with a shooting scene.

Officers were directed to a nearby residence where they located a 19-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken by Flight for Life to a hospital -- and remains in critical condition.

Again, there are no suspects in custody. However, officials do not believe there is a threat to the community.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.