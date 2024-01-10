Kenosha phone scam; police warn to be careful

There are calls going around, supposedly from the Kenosha Police Department, saying a court summon is being issued for you, but you could pay $2,500 to make it go away.

Police say a couple of people got that call Wednesday, Jan. 10, and it didn't come from them. Police say it's all a scam and something they would never do.

They say summons are issued in-person and not over the phone.

Police also point out they would never ask for money. In this case, the person was asking people to pay via Apple Pay.

The potential victims were smart enough to hang up rather than give their information.

"This is really about public education and informing the public there are some bad actors out there," Kenosha Police Lt. Leo Viola said. "Just be a little guarded with some of that personal information. Don’t give it out so readily and be suspicious if someone asks you for that over the phone."

It's unclear if the person on the end of the call is local or from outside of the area.

Police said if you have received one of these calls or fallen victim to the scam, contact them at 262-605-5203.