Kenosha police: Minivan with flat tire erupts in flames, driver safe

An 84-year-old driver is lucky to be alive after fire engulfed his minivan in Kenosha on Tuesday evening, April 25.

Kenosha police posted on Facebook that around 9 p.m., officers spotted a minivan driving with a flat tire. Sparks were coming from the wheel – which was dragging on the ground.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the 84-year-old operator did not stop. The minivan erupted in flames and became engulfed with fire.

The minivan stopped, Kenosha officers ran towards the flames, and pulled the driver to safety.

Nobody was hurt.