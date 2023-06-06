Kenosha police; December 2022 shooting detailed in community briefing

article

The Kenosha Police Department released a community briefing on Tuesday, June 6 tied to a shootout with officers that happened in December 2022.

The video can be found on the Kenosha Police Department YouTube channel. WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

One person was dead, and three others were hurt after a shootout with police in Kenosha Dec. 19, 2022 near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. that Monday, police said they responded to a call of an active shooter and reports of hostages and gunshot victims inside a home in the area.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said officers responded in less than a minute from the time they received the call. He said Officers were given incomplete information from the reporting person and were confronted on scene by a suspect in the front window of the residence with a firearm. The suspect began to fire at the exposed officers from the window as they sought cover.

Once on scene, Chief Patton said two Kenosha Police Department sergeants immediately engaged the suspect by gunfire. One of the officers was "pinned down by the suspect behind a vehicle in front of the residence. This officer remained calm and provided valuable information to the responding officers as to the suspect's location," the chief said.

Two additional officers used a ballistic shield to assist the officer to a safer location.

Police said the person who shot at them died at the scene. Three other people were hurt and went to the hospital.

Kenosha police shooting near 13th Avenue and 56th Street

Officials said the officers who fired in this case were placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

This is a developing story.