Kenosha police chase into Illinois, 16-year-old driver arrested

A Kenosha police chase ended in Illinois on Saturday morning, March 2 with the 16-year-old driver in custody.

It started around 10 a.m. near 82nd Street and Sheridan Road. An officer spotted a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off.

The chase continued south into Pleasant Prairie, where police successfully deployed a spike strip on the fleeing vehicle. However, the driver kept going and crossed the state line – heading into Winthrop Harper.

Winthrop Harbor police were waiting to assist in the chase, which ultimately came to a stop in their jurisdiction roughly five miles from where it began. Police there arrested the 16-year-old driver, who was one of five people in the vehicle.

The 16-year-old will be extradited and charged in Kenosha County, police said.